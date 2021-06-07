JMU softball runs out of miracles

Oklahoma beat the Dukes 7-1 in the Women's College World Series semifinals, ending the JMU season.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The JMU softball "feel good" story still feels good, but it got cut a a little short on Monday. The mighty Oklahoma Sooners eliminated the Dukes by the score of 7-1. The Sooners advance to the Women's College World Series finals. James Madison will have to settle for a great ride and a large bit of inspiration for the sports world.

Giselle Juarez struck out 11 in another stellar performance, helping top-seeded Oklahoma beat Odicci Alexander and James Madison.