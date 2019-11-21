NORFOLK, Va. — The miracle comeback was complete, until it wasn't. Malik Curry's apparent game winning shot at the buzzer got waved off after replay. In the end, JMU beat ODU 80-78 on Wednesday night at Chartway Arena.

After Darius Banks hit back to back three pointers, the Dukes had a 15 point lead with 4 minutes remaining in the game. James Madison then started missing free throws and ODU started hitting shots.

Curry hit a three pointer with 4 seconds left to pull the Monarchs within 1. After a made free throw and then a miss, the Monarchs came down the court with 3.8 seconds remaining. Curry's shot at the horn kicked off an ODU celebration. It didn't last long. After checking the replay, the officials waved off the near buzzer beater.

Curry finished with 18 points, while Xavier Green led the Monarchs with 19.

Banks had several key three pointers on the way to a 21 point, 10 rebound effort.

Our interviews in order are with Malik Curry, ODU head coach Jeff Jones, Darius Banks and JMU head coach Louis Rowe.