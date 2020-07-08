JMU suspends fall football season

HARRISONBURG, Va. — With this college football season as fluid as ever due to the Covid-19 pandemic, several state schools had decided to just suspend their program until the spring. James Madison University is the latest to do so. The school making the announcement through a release on Thursday afternoon.

They felt with the nationwide developments over the course of this week and the possible postponement of the FCS Championship, it was the right decision to make. The Dukes are in the Colonial Athletic Association and that body suspended football on July 17th. Better than 50 percent of FCS institutions have postponed their fall football season.