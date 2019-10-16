VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Ocean Lakes head coach Joe Jones has seven days to celebrate. The Washington Redskins and Inova Sports Medicine named him their coach of the week. The honor goes to top football coaches from Maryland and Virginia.

Jones has been roaming the sidelines for 25 years. The last four have been very successful ones for the Dolphins. They were region champs last year and so far are the top ranked seed in Class 6A this fall.

He has be named District coach of the year four times. Prior to Ocean Lakes, Jones was the big whistle for King's Fork High in Suffolk.

In the mid 80's Jones played his college football at Virginia Tech and even got in a few games in the NFL.