Johnson, Thornton lead James Madison to 51-14 win

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Cole Johnson threw for four touchdowns, Kris Thornton caught four TDs and James Madison beat Campbell 51-14 on Saturday.

Johnson and Thornton connected on three touchdown passes. Johnson finished with 259 yards on 11-of-21 passing while Thornton made eight catches for 142 yards.

The Dukes (8-1) led 10-7 after the first quarter then scored 17 second-quarter points, two on Johnson-to-Thornton passes, to lead 26-7 at halftime.

By the time Johnson added an 8-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter, the Dukes were up 36-7.

Hajj-Malik Williams was 19 of 33 for 268 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Fighting Camels (4-6), both to Caleb Snead, who had 198 yards on 11 catches, both single-game school records. Snead also set school records with single-season receptions (63) and career TD catches (25). Campbell lost three fumbles, two leading to Dukes scores.