Jones leads Chiefs to region title over Hawks

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In a matchup of 1 vs 2 in the Class 5 Region A softball finals, top seeded Kempsville had the ultimate uphill climb on Thursday against #2 Hickory. The Hawks bolted out to an early 6-1 lead over the Chiefs through 6 innings.
Kempsville proceeded to score four runs in the home 6th, then managed to tie the game 6-6 in the home 7th after an rbi single from Bri Jones, but the second runner coming home Kelsey Edwards got tagged out at the plate to force extra innings.
In the bottom 8th, Jones stepped up again an delivered the game winning rbi single to left that scored Emily Tucker for a 7-6 win and Chiefs were crowned Class 5 Region A Champions. Jones and Bella Bochek each had two hits in the win for the Chiefs as both schools will head to the state tournament.