Jones leads Chiefs to region title over Hawks

Bri Jones singled in Emily Tucker in the home 8th as Kempsville rallied from a 6-1 deficit to be Hickory 7-6 and capture the Class5 Region A softball title.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In a matchup of 1 vs 2 in the Class 5 Region A softball finals, top seeded Kempsville had the ultimate uphill climb on Thursday against #2 Hickory. The Hawks bolted out to an early 6-1 lead over the Chiefs through 6 innings.

Kempsville proceeded to score four runs in the home 6th, then managed to tie the game 6-6 in the home 7th after an rbi single from Bri Jones, but the second runner coming home Kelsey Edwards got tagged out at the plate to force extra innings.