Jordan Bly turning heads at ODU training camp

The junior wide receiver, and son of a former NFL star, is seeing his work pay off

NORFOLK, Va. — Jordan Bly turns to Dad often as he navigates his football journey. "Everything football related I go to him. He's really my role model. He's done everything that I've gone through. Anything I go through, he's there for me," says Bly.

With two Pro Bowls, a Super Bowl title and 43 career interceptions, there aren't many better football role models than Dre Bly. Before starring at cornerback for the Rams, Lions and Broncos, Dre was a multi sport star at Western Branch in Chesapeake and the University of North Carolina.

The younger Bly plays on the other side of the ball from his famous father, and says these days he's the one with the athletic advantage. "He doesn't want the work, he can't guard me, it would hurt his hamstrings," says a laughing Jordan, standing on the Monarch practice field.

Despite following his Dad's example to impressive football heights of his own, Jordan cites his Mom when discussing the hardest working offseason of his life. That work went beyond getting bigger, faster and stronger on the field. "Mental strength, I feel like that's something I really needed to work on from last year," says Jordan, "I texted my Mom and my Dad, especially my Mom, I depend on her a lot. She just gave me tools. Meditating at night, everyday before I go to sleep. I started writing a journal a every day."

Thus far the work is paying off. Bly has impressed at summer camp, a welcome sign considering the Monarchs lost star wide receiver Ali Jennings to Virginia Tech. Jennings leaves behind plenty of opportunity for Bly to soak up targets in the Monarch's new offense.