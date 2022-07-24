Jordan Fryar is your winner of the 14th annual Hampton Heat 200

Leading almost the entire race, Jared Fryar wins at Langley Speedway for the crown jewel race of the summer.

HAMPTON, Va. — Saturday night marked the biggest motorsports event in Hampton Roads as Langley Speedway hosted its 14th annual Hampton Heat 200. This race carries a lot of weight for Late Model Drivers, many of whom have compared it to Daytona 500. This race was divided into two segments each lasting approximately 100 laps in length and it marks the second of the Virginia Triple Crown Series.

Chesapeake native and two time defending track champion Brenden Queen was the favorite entering tonight. Bobby McCarty's 22 car received the starting position for the night and Fryar was second on the poles.