Jordan Williams fitting in nicely with the Hokies

A defensive lineman and Cox High alum, Williams transferred to Virginia Tech from Clemson

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Make it a net gain in the transfer portal on this one. Defensive lineman Jordan Williams, a Cox High alum transferred to Virginia Tech from Clemson. It sounds like Hokies head coach Justin Fuente is glad he did.

Nothing but praise from Fuente on Williams, "I think the first thing is, he's fit in. It's hard to have an impact if you come in and don't fit with the guys."

Fuente notes does Williams has done all the little things to make that happen, "He's really gone above and beyond to integrate into this team."

If you're going to integrate into a team, there's really only one way to do it. Fuente says Williams wasn't shy about it, "He's jumped in with both feet with no ego. He's repped with the two's through spring and fall. Not entirely with the two's but he's been in the two huddle and never said a word about it."