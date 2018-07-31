When Josh Norman signed his monster deal in 2016, it appeared to be a classic Redskins overpay. For too long the team had given out big money deals to big name players past their primes. The suspicion was warranted, especially after Norman had only one truly great year with his previous team, the Carolina Panthers.

J-No, as he's referred to in the locker room, has bucked the trend. Norman has not only been consistent on the field, he has provided leadership and swagger in the locker room as well.

Now, Norman hopes to buoy his team to the postseason by improving his own play, and that of those around him.

