Josiah Hayes hosts inaugural youth football camp

Recruiting over 40 current college and former NFL players, Hayes is providing a unique experience for the youth in his community.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — At Churchland Elementary School this afternoon, kids ages 8-14 gathered for the Hayes Stacking Dayz youth football camp, hosted by Elizabeth City State University wide receiver, Josiah Hayes. With fond memories of youth camps from his childhood, Hayes had dreams of hosting his own. He thought he'd have to wait until he made it professionally to put his plan into action but when the NCAA announced the NIL ruling last July, he saw the perfect opportunity. Together, Hayes and his mother have been planning the event since April.

"A lot of phone calls, a lot of sacrifices that nobody saw in order to make this come to life," Hayes said. "Its really beautiful to see my vision, my dream, come to light now."

Hayes reached out to numerous current college and former NFL players to see if they'd be interested in coming and teaching the camp. He wanted to provide a different experience by having actual players there who were once in the same shoes as the kids attending. The response he received was incredible as over 40 athletes came to support the youth. One notable player who decided to join was former Nebraska linebacker, Pheldarius Payne.

"Jo, he's genuine. He did all this work and its a blessing at the end of the day anytime to get in front of the youth. And its always a blessing to do it back at home," Payne said.

Many kids who attended have similar dreams to that of sixth grader, Elijah Chandler.

"I decided to come because I want to work on my football skills because I'm trying to make it to the NFL," said Chandler.

Although it means the most that Hayes can make an impact back home, his aspirations go beyond just the 757.

"Of course I want to give back to the city because this is home and I'm going to always look out for home first," Hayes said. "But I want to give back to the whole nation. I want to show kids everywhere that anything is possible."