Justin Fuente ponders "alternate reality," but just for a minute

Head coach Justin Fuente had a brief moment of relief from the pandemic as he said, "I kind of slipped into a little bit of an alternate reality Sunday morning when I woke up and felt relieved and felt like we were past it all. It didn't take me very long to realize that we're still dealing with all of these issues."

Imagine how good the Hokies could be with a full complement of players. Instead, Fuente says they will stay ready for any circumstance, "I think we're going to have to have that mentality as we go throughout this season. That we got to do our best to get everybody prepared, and that's coaches and players alike, to play multiple roles, because we could find ourselves very easily in that situation as soon as this week."