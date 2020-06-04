Justin Verlander Gives Back

NORFOLK, Va. — As with most of American life, the Major League Baseball season has been delayed. So as with most Americans, major leaguers are out of a job. With this in mind the MLB owners agreed to a 170 million dollar payment toward 40 man rosters, covering salaries for April and May.
Reigning CY Young winner Justin Verlander will be redirecting those checks. In an Instagram post with his wife Kate Upton, Verlander announced that he'll be sending each check to a different organization providing aid for those affected by the Coronavirus.