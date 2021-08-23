Kaelon Black is ready to contribute for JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Kaelon Black had a nose for the end zone at Salem High School in Virginia Beach. The way he's working his way through preseason camp at JMU, there's a good chance he'll end up there often with the Dukes.

Black is a redshirt freshman. He played in two games for JMU this past spring and scored one touchdown. Back in his days with the SunDevils he scored 24 touchdowns and ran for 1732 yards his senior season.

To him Black talk, you know he's not so much focused on himself, but JMU football instead. Along those lines he says, "Mentality is just team first, just making sure I do what I have to do to help my guys win. Just staying humble and making sure we do it as a team. It's not just me, it's everyone. It just means a lot to even be here."