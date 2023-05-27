Katie Currin's pinch-hit home run propels CNU past Virginia Wesleyan in Super Regional

The Marlins recovered and scored four times on five hits in the third frame to grab the lead for good. Seale improved to 16-6 by going the distance and holding the Captains to just four hits and no earned runs. CNU starter Jamie Martin suffered the loss after giving up five runs on eight hits, and is now 11-5 on the year.



After a 30-minute break, the squads returned to the field for the rubber game of the best-of-three series, and the ensuing battle lived up to its expectations.



The Captains got on the board first in the second inning, when junior Caroline Pollock tripled to right-center off Marlins starter Lauren Bible. The hit scored Hess, who had opened the inning with a single to left field. Pollock then came home on a bunt single off the bat of Palmer-Scott, and the Captains held a 2-0 edge. CNU would push the lead to 3-0 in the third when junior Brooke Childress recorded her second home run of the season, a two-out solo shot to left field.



Virginia Wesleyan would respond with an unearned run in the third inning, as sophomore Laci Campbell doubled off Captains starter Kate Alger to score senior Brooke Anderson to make it 3-1. VWU would then add another single run in the fourth, as freshman Olivia Knight singled home a run to cut the CNU lead to 3-2. The Marlins would even the game in the fifth with another single run, as Campbell singled home Anderson to tie the score at 3-3.



In the sixth, the Captains started a rally when Childress walked and Hess reached base on a bunt single. After a sacrifice bunt from sophomore Kendall Bentley moved the runners to second and third, Parr looked to the bench and called on Currin for the first time in the three-game Super Regional. The junior from Blacksburg wasted no time, jumping on the first pitch from Marlins reliever Emma Adams for her fifth bomb of the season to put the Captains in front, 6-3.



The Marlins would get a run back when junior Julia Piotrowski homered in the sixth, but Alger closed the game by holding Wesleyan scoreless in the seventh as the Captains punched their ticket to Texas with their 15th NCAA Tournament victory in 16 games over the last two seasons.



Alger, who was selected the Most Outstanding Pitcher of the Super Regional, improved her record to 16-5 with the victory. VWU's Adams took the loss to fall to 8-5. Currin was chosen as the Most Outstanding Player of the series for her one swing that changed the course of the game and series.



The Captains will join fellow Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference member Salisbury University in Texas. The Sea Gulls, the top-ranked team in the country, also advanced on Saturday with a Super Regional sweep over Lebanon Valley. Two other schools from last year's final in Salem, Va., also have advanced to the eight-team field in Marshall, Texas, next week. Trine and Berry will return to compete for a National Championship. The other four heading to Texas are Coe, Rowan, Moravian, and Linfield.