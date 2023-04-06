Kecoughtan, Oscar Smith, and Tallwood among winners at 2023 VHSL outdoor track & field championships

Kecoughtan boys clinch first ever track & field title meanwhile Oscar Smith sweeps in 4 x 100 relays.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Chesapeake schools came away with multiple titles at the 2023 VHSL Outdoor Track and Field Championship at Todd Stadium on Saturday.

Individually, Brianna Selby of Indian River won the Class 5 girls 100 in 11.81.

The Oscar Smith girls and boys 4 x 100 meter relay teams continued to add to their trophy case with both teams claiming their second straight championship.

Kennedy Chapman, Nadia Jacobs, Jada Starks and anchor Tyra Price combined to run a 46.99 en route to the girls victory. The boys team was led by Alvin Jones, Jahmari Deloatch, Jeryll Gaines and Elisha Dozier.

Other area winners include Tallwood's Khari Barnes winning the boys Class 5 100 meter dash in 10.74 and the 200 in 21.59. Teammate Landon Walker was third in the pole vault.

The Kecoughtan boys also made history winning a track and field title for the first time. The Warriors clinched it by winning the 4×400-meter relay — the last event of the meet. Jaymes Saunders, who ran on the victorious relay along with Juh’Saun Credle, Ahmik Allen and Daniel Danner.

Also from Kecoughtan, David Anderson, an All-Tidewater lineman who will play football for Duke in the fall, won the shot with a throw of 59 feet, 8 inches. He won the discus with a throw of 169-5.