Warriors running back Kamron Jackson rushed for 209 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win on Thursday night.

HAMPTON, Va. — Kecoughtan senior running back, Kamron Jackson broke free for touchdown runs of 11 and 68 yards as the Warriors won over Menchivlle Thursday night 24-14 at Darling Stadium.

The game started with each team scoring touchdowns on kickoffs in a span of :31 seconds. Warriors freshman Tyheim Thomas returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown for a 7-0 lead. The Monarchs countered on the ensuing play when Anthony Clark returned it 98 yards for a TD to tie the score at 7.