HAMPTON, Va. — Kecoughtan senior running back, Kamron Jackson broke free for touchdown runs of 11 and 68 yards as the Warriors won over Menchivlle Thursday night 24-14 at Darling Stadium.
The game started with each team scoring touchdowns on kickoffs in a span of :31 seconds. Warriors freshman Tyheim Thomas returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown for a 7-0 lead. The Monarchs countered on the ensuing play when Anthony Clark returned it 98 yards for a TD to tie the score at 7.
Jackson and the Warriors (3-1, 3-0 in district) would take over in the second half as he rushed for 209 yards in their win over the Monarchs (3-2, 2-2).