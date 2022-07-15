Keith Parr's Softball Camp provides a special experience for aspiring players

The reigning champs return to Captains Park to give young girls a chance to learn from their role models.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Keith Parr’s annual softball camp is much more than your average summer camp. It’s a place where meaningful relationships are formed between young girls and their idols, and those relationships don’t end at the conclusion of the camp. In fact, one loyal camper traveled to Salem to watch the Captains achieve their greatest feat yet, capturing their first NCAA Division III National Championship title in program history against Trine University in May. That unwavering support is garnered at the Keith Parr Softball Camp.

“It’s really special to see them come out to our games but also come out to summer camp every year because they really do just get better and better every time we see them and it’s just so enjoyable for us to watch that progress,” said assistant coach Savannah Couch who also assists Coach Parr in organizing the camp.

For aspiring softball players between the ages of 6-14, it's the event of the summer giving young athletes a chance to learn from their role models. Many players from the championship team return to work the camps and pass down their expert knowledge to girls hoping to follow in their footsteps. This year, the camp recorded its highest attendance yet, with kids traveling from over an hour away to take part in the fun.

“We have girls that come to all three camps in June, July, and August. We have some of the older athletes and younger ones who we’ve known for three or four years now,” Couch said. “They came here when they were six and now they’re 10.”

“I’ve been here since 2018 and I’ve been working camps every summer, I pretty much work all three that we have every year,” said CNU first baseman, Caroline Helmer. “It's just really fun giving back and having fun with all the kids.”

The campers build a fandom towards the program after their three days here and continue to support the Captains well into the following season.