Kempsville's Sanderlin honored for coaching career

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Kempsville boys basketball coach, Darren Sanderlin thought he was speaking to children at a camp at the Cuffee Community Center in Chesapeake. To his surprise a room filled with family, friends, current and former players were on hand to celebrate his 20 years of not just being a coach, but a mentor and father figure to many. "It's just a beautiful thing to watch the guys go from boys to men", he said. "It's a fact. They have families now. They're professionals now and you just can't put a price on that."
Among those in attendance was Maury boys head coach, Brandon Plummer, who was a key member of the Booker T. Washington boys squad that won a state title under Sanderlin in 2006. Virginia Tech assistant basketball coach, Ace Custis was also in attendance.
Sanderlin's passion for the game has never waned since he was a player himself, and now he's seeing the fruits of his labor to the next generation as he continues his coaching career with the Chiefs. "All worth while", he said. "It helps your peace of mind when you move throughout the day as a man to know that you're impacting lives."