Kempsville's Sanderlin honored for coaching career

Chiefs boys basketball coach, Darren Sanderlin was surprised by family, friends and former players for his 20 years in coaching on Saturday.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Kempsville boys basketball coach, Darren Sanderlin thought he was speaking to children at a camp at the Cuffee Community Center in Chesapeake. To his surprise a room filled with family, friends, current and former players were on hand to celebrate his 20 years of not just being a coach, but a mentor and father figure to many. "It's just a beautiful thing to watch the guys go from boys to men", he said. "It's a fact. They have families now. They're professionals now and you just can't put a price on that."

Among those in attendance was Maury boys head coach, Brandon Plummer, who was a key member of the Booker T. Washington boys squad that won a state title under Sanderlin in 2006. Virginia Tech assistant basketball coach, Ace Custis was also in attendance.