Kendall Austin heads to school, leaves behind unbreakable bond

The horse riding phenom is ready for her next challenge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "I'm excited to start something new, especially since I've always lived in Virginia. Going to Texas is a really big change, but I'm excited for it," the next step is drawing closer for Kendall Austin. A standout equestrian in the high school ranks, she's month away from taking her talents to Texas A&M.

When asked what she'll miss most, she lists the basics, "This barn and the beach and everyone I know here," she begins, before adding on one last piece of home, "and Bandit."

As we run through a list of questions about her accomplishments, she suddenly lights up when the subject matter switches to Bandit's personality.

He hates the sound of tractors but loves oatmeal pies. He's a big fan of attention, and always knows when he's putting on a show. He has an attitude when you ride but is also great on the ground.

All of these traits didn't reveal themselves right away. Kendall and Bandit got to know each other over years of not just rides, but everything in between. Prepping bandit for rides and then giving him a bath afterwards, and everything else that goes into what Kendall calls "the process." I ask Kendall what makes a great equestrian, and what makes her a great equestrian.