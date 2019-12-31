CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Virginia Tech was hoping to send their seniors off in style and have Bud Foster finish his coaching career with a big smile. Sports can be cruel that way. Kentucky scored late to beat the Hokies in the Belk Bowl 37-30.

Wildcats quarterback Lynn Bowden rushed 34 times for 233 yards and only completed six passes. However, his last pass won the game. Bowden threw for a touchdown to give Kentucky the lead with 0:15 remaining in the game.

Hendon Hooker connected with Damon Hazelton and Dalton Keene for Virginia Tech scores. Dashawn McClease carred 11 times for 126 yards and touchdown.

For Bud Foster, it was the last game in an illustrious 33 years as an assistant coach with the Hokies. The last 25 years, he was the defensive coordinator.

Tech finishes the season with an (8-5) record and return almost all of their starters for next season.