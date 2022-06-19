KeShaun Moore is the first HBCU athlete to sign WWE NIL deal

Hampton senior linebacker KeShaun Moore was announced as 1 of 15 collegiate athletes to be signed to the WWE’s NIL program – “Next In Line.”

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — KeShaun Moore of Hampton University was approached with an interesting offer a few months ago from professional wrestling company, WWE.

"Three months ago I got a direct message on Instagram from their recruiting page and when I first looked at it I didn't know what to expect."

WWE has been using the NCAA NIL ruling to its advantage with the inception of its 'Next in Line' program which is used to identify future superstars at younger ages. At 6 foot 4, 270 pounds, the Suffolk native definitely fits the mold.

"I've always been a fan of it. Its kind of something that reminds me a lot of my childhood. We used to practice moves and pretend we were different characters. Its definitely a surreal experience to be able to be a part of the organization."

The linebacker earned Big South All-Conference honors for the 2021 season and led his team with 13 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He'll enter his final season of eligibility this fall and he looks forward to the exposure his new NIL deal will bring not only his school, but HBCUs everywhere.

"I'm a big 'we' guy. I like to talk about my teammates and my school and my coaches. I think a lot of this attention will shed light on them cause they've helped me get to this point. I think it'll help not just Hampton but HBCUs all over."

Moore values the close relationship he has with his family and says he does it all for them.

"I think about my family everyday. I talk to my family everyday. I know what I do affects them in life so I want to make myself proud but also make them proud."

The program offers its athletes access to partnerships, activations, WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando and its brand building, media training, communications, live event promotion, creative writing and community relations resources. Following the program’s run, each member of the group will be eligible to receive a WWE contract.