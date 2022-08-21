Kevin Reihner assumes offensive coordinator role for Monarchs

NORFOLK, Va. — There was surely some restructuring that needed to be done for the Monarch's program after offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude resigned earlier this month, just three weeks before their season opener against Virginia Tech.

That would be the only external hire as Rahne assigned many promotions within his current staff. Kevin Reihner will assume the vacant role of offensive coordinator along with his current position as the offensive line coach. Mark Dupuis, who is in his third season as wide receivers coach, will add pass game coordinator to his role and Tony Lucas has been promoted to assistant head coach while also continuing to lead the Monarchs running backs group. Finally, Justin Harper, has been promoted to offensive recruiting coordinator and will continue to coach tight ends.