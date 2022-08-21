Keyontae Johnson medically cleared & set to transfer

Back in 2020 the power forward gave the sports world a scare making national headlines after collapsing in the middle of a game.

Former Norview High School basketball star and power forward for the University of Florida, Keyontae Johnson, has been medically cleared and announced on Saturday that he will transfer to Kansas State for his final year of eligibility.

Johnson gave the sports world a scare back in 2020 after collapsing on the court in a game against rival Florida State due to a heart issue. He was placed in a medically induced coma and hospitalized for 10 days after the incident and was later diagnosed with a heart condition. At that point in time, Johnson was a projected first round NBA draft pick but hasn't played since that devastating day.