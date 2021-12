With the win, the Monarchs (4-5) have won two of their last three games.

FAIRFAX, Va. — C.J. Keyser scored 19 points and Old Dominion defeated George Mason 60-50 on Saturday night.

WE RUN FAIRFAX ❕❕❕ pic.twitter.com/N97mb4l7ex — ODU Men’s Basketball (@ODU_MBB) December 5, 2021

Jaylin Hunter had 16 points for the Monarchs (4-5). Mekhi Long added 11 points and nine rebounds. Kalu Ezikpe had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.