Keyshawn Davis advances to gold medal round

The Norfolk native won his lightweight semifinal by unanimous decision on Friday morning.

TOKYO, Japan — From the start of the Tokyo Olympics, Keyshawn Davis has been on a collision course with the world champion Andy Cruz from Cuba. They will now meet head on in the finals.

Davis, a Norfolk native advanced to the gold medal round with a win by unanimous decision in the lightweight semifinals. He is hoping to become the first American male boxer to win Olympic gold since 2004.

Keyshawn Davis fights his way to gold medal round 1/8

Cruz beat Davis in the world championship final in 2019 in Russia.