Keyshawn Davis advances to gold medal round

The Norfolk native won his lightweight semifinal by unanimous decision on Friday morning.
Credit: AP
The United States' Keyshawn Davis celebrates after winning a men's lightweight 63-kg quarterfinal boxing match against Russian Olympic Committee's Gabil Mamedov at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

TOKYO, Japan — From the start of the Tokyo Olympics, Keyshawn Davis has been on a collision course with the world champion Andy Cruz from Cuba. They will now meet head on in the finals.

Davis, a Norfolk native advanced to the gold medal round with a win by unanimous decision in the lightweight semifinals. He is hoping to become the first American male boxer to win Olympic gold since 2004.

AP
Keyshawn Davis, from the United States, approaches a cameraman in the corner after his men's lightweight 63-kg boxing match with Armenia's Hovhannes Bachkov at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Cruz beat Davis in the world championship final in 2019 in Russia. 

The lightweight final is set for 1:15 a.m. Sunday. 