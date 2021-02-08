Keyshawn Davis finished strong to win his lightweight quarterfinal fight in the Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — It certainly was a challenge, but Keyshawn Davis was up for it. The Norfolk native won his Olympic lightweight quarterfinal bout by a split decision and is moving on to the semifinals on Friday.
With the win, Davis is guaranteed at least a bronze medal. He is thinking much bigger than that. First he had to get past Gabil Mamedov of the Russian Olympic Committee in the quarterfinals just to get that chance.
Davis won the first round on four of the five judges card. But Mamedov came back strong to win the second round across the board.
Davis would need to win the third round convincingly. Mission accomplished. Halfway through that final round, he landed a left hook that forced a standing eight count. Davis went on to dominate the rest of the fight to get the win.