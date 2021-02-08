Keyshawn Davis finished strong to win his lightweight quarterfinal fight in the Olympics

The Norfolk native won in a split decision to advance to Friday's semifinal.

TOKYO, Japan — It certainly was a challenge, but Keyshawn Davis was up for it. The Norfolk native won his Olympic lightweight quarterfinal bout by a split decision and is moving on to the semifinals on Friday.

With the win, Davis is guaranteed at least a bronze medal. He is thinking much bigger than that. First he had to get past Gabil Mamedov of the Russian Olympic Committee in the quarterfinals just to get that chance.

Davis won the first round on four of the five judges card. But Mamedov came back strong to win the second round across the board.