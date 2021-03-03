Kickoff for ODU spring football

With an eye on regular season games in September, the Monarchs hit the practice field in March.

It seems so normal, yet in so many ways it's not. As what usually happens in March, ODU football started spring football practice on Tuesday. Of course, with the pandemic the conditions are anything but the usual.

Either way, head coach Ricky Rahne liked what he saw on opening day, "I do see a team that has renewed love for the game of football that maybe before it was a job, coaches included. And now we know it can all get taken away from us and I think everybody out here, every day is an absolute blessing."

Offensive lineman Isaac Weaver says the team is looking forward, "Everything that happened in the past has happened and that's all behind us. It was a good energy with everybody out here today and I think everyone kind of realizes that the clock is ticking down to this upcoming season."

Simple question for coach Rahne. What is the number one goal of spring football? He didn't hesitate with his answer, "To come out here and continue to develop the culture that we want to have. Get guys reps and see what they can do. Put them in positions where "A" they can be successful and other times they're challenged."

The spotlight is on the quarterback position where this is a stiff competition. When asked if he was ready to name a starter, Rahne jokingly said, "Publically I'll name him about 14 minutes before game time."