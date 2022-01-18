x
King's Fork and Maury strut their stuff in Bob Dandridge MLK Holiday Challenge

Against tough competition, both the Bulldogs and Commodores won convincingly on Monday

NORFOLK, Va. — The first edition of the Bob Dandridge MLK Holiday Challenge saved some top notch teams to play in the last two of the 6 games on the schedule Monday at Echols Hall at Norfolk State.

Maury and Oscar Smith are near the  top of the food chain in area high school basketball. The Commodores, behind 17 from Brian Alexander put away the Tigers 56-35. Maury is (14-0). 

In the evening finale King's Fork showed why many people think they're the best team in the area if not the state. Cape Henry put up a challenge against the Bulldogs early, but George Beale put it all together in the second half. He finished with 32 points. King's Fork won that matchup 62-46.

