Something a little different this year at Kingsmill. The golf will be as good as always with the LPGA in town. But, the event has a new title sponsor and a new name. The Pure Silk Championship tees off with the first round on Thursday morning.

It's the fifteenth edition of the LPGA in Williamsburg.

8 of the top 10 ranked women golfers in the world are in the field, including world #1, Jin Young Ko.

6 former Kingsmill champs will also tee it up.

Ariya Jutanagarn will play she won the event last year for a second time.