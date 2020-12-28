Nathan Knight makes his first mark in the NBA

Undrafted out of William and Mary, the former college standout searches for a role in the pros

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nathan Knight was one of the best players in college basketball last season. Averaging more than 20 points and 10 rebounds a game, the bruising power forward was nothing short of dominant in leading the Tribe to their best regular season in recent memory.

Despite out performing every opponent in sight during his senior year, Knight's advanced age and 6'8" frame presented hurdles come NBA draft time. Undrafted, Knight signed a two way contract with the Atlanta Hawks in November.

Hawks usual starting forward Danilo Gallinari suffering a recent foot injury opened up a sliver of opportunity for Knight, of which he has taken advantage. In just nine minutes against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday night, the former Tribe standout managed 14 points and 3 boards. Two threes and a thunderous alley oop were included amongst the scoring barrage.