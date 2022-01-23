Kochera leads William & Mary past Drexel 83-75

Connor Kochera scored a season-high 23 points as William & Mary broke its seven-game road losing streak on Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA — Connor Kochera scored a season-high 23 points as William & Mary broke its seven-game road losing streak, beating Drexel 83-75 on Saturday.

Ben Wight added 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Tribe.

Brandon Carroll had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for William & Mary (4-15, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Yuri Covington added 10 points and seven rebounds.