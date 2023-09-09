Kuhns propels Norfolk State to 31-23 victory over Hampton in the annual Battle of the Bay

The Spartans show promising signs of improvement after impressive victory over Hampton in the Battle of the Bay on Saturday night.

HAMPTON, Va. — Otto Kuhns threw three touchdown passes to lead Norfolk State to a 31-23 victory over Hampton on Saturday.

Kuhns staked the Spartans to a 7-0 lead after one quarter with a 41-yard scoring strike to Aaron Moore.

Hampton battle back — using Tristan Heaton’s 21-yard field goal and Cristofer Zellous’ 28-yard touchdown toss to TK Paisant — to take a 9-7 lead midway through the second quarter. The Spartans took advantage of a 21-yard punt by Heaton to get the ball at the Pirates’ 38-yard line. Xzavion Evans carried twice for 36 yards and Mohamed Nyanamukenga covered the final two yards to give the Spartans a 14-9 lead at the half.

Kuhns connected with Jayden Homuth for a 38-yard score, Grandin Willcox kicked a 33-yard field goal and the Spartans led 24-9 at the 5:07 mark of the third quarter. Wilcox’s field goal came after a Darran Butts fumble was recovered by AJ Richardson at the Pirates’ 20-yard line. Hampton closed to within eight points heading to the final period when Zellous and Paisant hooked up again for an 18-yard touchdown.

Kuhns passed to Tremayne Talbert for a 9-yard score early in the fourth quarter for a 31-16 advantage. Butts scored on a 53-yard run for the Pirates to complete the scoring with 8:11 left to play.

Kuhns completed 15 of 20 passes for 199 yards with one interception. Evans carried 10 times for 82 yards.