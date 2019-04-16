CHESAPEAKE, Va. — "Ambition, drive and humility." Oscar Smith head track coach Stan Holloway says that's just a part of Kurt Powdar's nature.

Powdar, our Athlete of the Week, had the fastest time in the nation last year in the 110 meter outdoor hurdles and the 60 meters indoors.

The Tigers track star is also the reigning state champ in those events.

Next year, Powdar will be running and studying at the University of Florida. Greatness could be a part of his future and Kurt is just trying to keep it in perspective when he says, "I just want to become the best athlete I can possibly be, reach my peak athletically. I know coach Holloway (Florida's head coach, Mike Holloway) is going to help me get there along with academics and athletics at the same time."