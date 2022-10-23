Laborn’s 150 yards, 2 TDs power Marshall past JMU 26-12

James Madison took the field without Todd Centeio- the starting signal caller out with an oblique injury- so that meant stepping in at quarterback was Billy Atkins.

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Khalan Laborn ran for 151 yards with two touchdowns, the Marshall defense did not allow a point after the first quarter, and the Thundering Herd defeated James Madison 26-12 on Saturday.

Laborn has surpassed 100 yards on the ground in every game and now has 1,002 for the season.

Laborn’s 61-yard touchdown run in the second quarter drew Marshall within 12-9 and his 18-yard run capped the scoring in the fourth quarter. In between, Cam Fancher passed to Corey Gammage for a 57-yard touchdown and Rece Verhoff added a 38-yard field goal.

Highlights from today's game against Marshall at Bridgeforth Stadium. pic.twitter.com/YUB9xP7xhg — JMU Football (@JMUFootball) October 23, 2022

Fancher completed 15 of 31 passes for 159 yards, the one touchdown and two interceptions for Marshall (4-3, 1-2 Sun Belt).