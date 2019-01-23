ROCK HILL, S.C. — Behind a 23-2 second quarter explosion Hampton took an 84-63 win over Winthrop in a key Big South contest Tuesday night in Rock Hill, S.C. A first-quarter buzzer beating 3-pointer by Miquela Santoro tied the game at 23-all. Hampton allowed a bucket by Kayla Atkins with 7:45 left to hold a 29-25 lead, but from there the Lady Pirates closed the quarter on a 17-0 run to lead 46-25 on a triple by Laren VanArsdale with 52 seconds left. The two points allowed equals the fewest in a quarter allowed by Hampton as Drexel scored two against Hampton in the 2015-16 season.

The Lady Pirates jumped out to a 7-0 lead early on a Kaylah Lupoe jumper with 7:51 left. Winthrop evened the game at 14 on a 3-pointer from Santoro with 2:53 left. Neither team held more than a three point lead the rest of the quarter before Santoro's running 3-pointer to beat the buzzer evened the game at 23-all.

Bates paced four in double figures with 23 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Mahaley Holit with 18 and seven boards, while Lupoe added 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals and VanArsdale added 15 and a career high eight rebounds for Hampton (9-8, 5-1).

For the game Hampton was 50% from the floor (34-of-68), 38.9% from 3-point range (7-of-18) and 69.2% from the line (9-of-13). Hampton, after being outrebounded 54-33 at Campbell on Saturday, outrebounded Winthrop 45-38. The Lady Pirates dominated in the paint outscoring the Eagles 50-14.

Kem Nwabudu and Essence Cowan had 15 points each for Winthrop (8-10, 4-3) who went 19-of-64 from the floor (29.7%), 10-of-26 from 3-point range (38.5%) and 15-of-20 from the foul line (75%). They went 1-of-15 from the floor in the second period (6.7%). Hampton returns to the home floor now on Saturday to face Gardner-Webb at 4 pm.