Lady Pirates Davis has had a busy summer broadcasting baseball games

This weekend on ESPN, Hampton University's, Mo'ne Davis will help with the call for MLB & Little League World Series games.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University softball player, Mo'ne Davis has done her version of "What I did on my summer vacation". The 20 year old, who's a communications major, interned with the D.C. Grays summer college baseball team doing broadcasts for the team.

Davis will have a busier few days ahead. On Sunday, she'll join ESPN and a group of young broadcasters during the first of two KidsCast presentations with the MLB Little League Classic between the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Indians on Aug. 22. Then a couple of days later, Davis will make a second return to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for coverage of the Little League World Series.

Back in 2014, Davis and her teammates were the talk of Williamsport and the world when she became the first girl to toss a shutout. "We remember what was going on that day", she said. "Seven years doesn't seem right. It seems so weird to say, but I had a good time".