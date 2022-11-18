x
Lady Pirates don't have answers as they lose to Lady Flames

Despite a game high 21 points from Suffolk native Nylah Young, Hampton lost Thursday night to Liberty 79-48.
Credit: Liberty University Athletics

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Liberty sophomore Emma Hess set career highs for three-pointers (5) and points (17), sparking the Lady Flames to a 79-48 victory over Hampton, Thursday evening at Liberty Arena.

Liberty closes its season-opening homestand at 2-1 after dominating the Lady Pirates both outside (season-high 10 triples) and inside (51-23 rebounding advantage). The Lady Flames have now won nine straight head-to-head meetings with their Commonwealth foes, including four in as many seasons.

Hampton (2-1) falls for the first time this season, as the Lady Pirates shot just 32.7 percent (17-of-52) and were held 40 points below their season scoring average. Camryn Hill was a bright spot for the visitors, scoring a game-high 21 points. However, her teammates shot a combined 10-of-35 from the field and 1-of-10 from three-point range.

