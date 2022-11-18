Lady Pirates don't have answers as they lose to Lady Flames

Despite a game high 21 points from Suffolk native Nylah Young, Hampton lost Thursday night to Liberty 79-48.

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Liberty sophomore Emma Hess set career highs for three-pointers (5) and points (17), sparking the Lady Flames to a 79-48 victory over Hampton, Thursday evening at Liberty Arena.

Liberty closes its season-opening homestand at 2-1 after dominating the Lady Pirates both outside (season-high 10 triples) and inside (51-23 rebounding advantage). The Lady Flames have now won nine straight head-to-head meetings with their Commonwealth foes, including four in as many seasons.