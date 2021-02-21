Lady Pirates drop heartbreaker to High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A frantic fourth quarter rally from Hampton fell just short on Saturday as a last second shot was off and High Point escaped with a 67-66 win to close a Big South Conference series.



Hampton entered the fourth down 50-35 and started a 31-point stanza with a layup by Heaven Accimeus and a 3-pointer from Alyssa Sweeney to trail 50-40 just 56 seconds in. Jenson Edwards answered with a jumper to put the hosts up 52-40 at the 8:45 mark.



The advantage was 55-44 with 6:39 left as High Point's Courtney Meadows converted a three-point play. Hampton went on a 13-2 run over the next four minutes as a Laren VanArsdale layup evened the game at 57 with 2:32 remaining.



Nylah Young hit a pair of free throws to tie the game at 59 and Hampton took its first lead on a Victoria Davis 3-pointer with 32 seconds left for a 63-62 advantage. Edwards converted a three-point play to put the Panthers back up 65-63, but Young responded with a three-point play of her own to give Hampton a 66-65 lead with 12 seconds remaining.



Skyler Curran made a pair of free throws with five seconds left for the 67-66 lead and a last ditch 3-pointer for Hampton was off to close the game.



Young had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Davis had 13 points and Victoria Mason added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Hampton next visits Campbell on Thursday for a two-game set starting at 6 pm.