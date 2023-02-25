Lady Pirates have two game win streak snapped by Seawolves

Despite a team high 21 points from Jermany Mapp, the Hampton University fell Friday night to Stony Brook 70-63.

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — The Stony Brook women's basketball team (17-9, 11-4 CAA) secured its fourth consecutive win on Friday night when it defeated Hampton University (10-15, 7-8 CAA), 70-63, inside Island Federal Arena.



The Seawolves' offense was paced by four student-athletes who scored in double figures. Senior guard Gigi Gonzalez led the way with a team-high 26 points. Sophomore forward Sherese Pittman followed behind Gonzalez with 18 points. Graduate guards Anastasia Warren and Daishai Almond tallied 13 points and 12 points, respectively.

Hampton came out strong, scoring the first points of the game courtesy of a layup from junior forward Nylah Young. However, Stony Brook answered back with a 6-0 run sparked by Almond with 8:52 left to play in the first quarter. The Seawolves took a 6-2 lead, but they would not be able to hold on as the Lady Pirates would come from behind to take a 14-8 lead heading into the quarter break.

Pittman was the first Seawolf to reach double figures in the contest. Pittman converted back-to-back layups and a crucial free throw with 2:30 left to play in the second quarter to cut the 12-point deficit to just seven. In the final minutes of the half, the Lady Pirates took control with an 8-0 run which took Hampton into the halftime break with a 34-21 lead.

Stony Brook's scoring surged in the third quarter when it outscored Hampton, 24-11. With 4:02 left in the quarter, the Seawolves went on their largest run of the game, 15-0, to grab a hold of the lead, 47-45, heading into the final 10 minutes of play.



The Lady Pirates would not go away in the fourth quarter and cut it to a one point game with 1:59 left. But, Stony Brook would go on a 7-0 run to end the game, led by Gonzalez scoring five of those seven points, to ultimately secure the 70-63 victory.