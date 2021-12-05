Lady Pirates hold off late charge to beat Spartans

The Lady Pirates started off the first quarter by taking an 8-1 advantage at the 6:10 mark in the period. Norfolk St. would get a layup from Mahogonie Williams to make it 8-3. The Pirates would clamp down the rest of the period and hold the Spartans to only three total points in the quarter. The Lady Pirates would lead 16-3 at the end of the first.

In the second quarter Hampton would take their biggest lead so far at 14-points with 7:24 left in the period on a Nigatu jumper making it a 20-6 game. Norfolk St. would try to get back in the game but the Pirates defense didn't give and closed out the half leading by nine points at 27-18.



The Lady Pirates would take their biggest lead of the game at 15 points on a free throw from Davis to make it 37-22 Lady Pirates. The Spartans would claw back outscoring Hampton 9-2 in the remainder of the quarter leaving Hampton with a seven-point lead to end the third quarter.



In the fourth quarter, Norfolk St. would get as close as two points but could never catch up due to the Pirates free throw shooting. Hampton was 9-12 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter sealing the victory for the Lady Pirates.

Hampton will take on William & Mary on Wednesday in the Convocation Center at 7 pm.