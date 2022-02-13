Lady Pirates sweep UNC Asheville with a 61-52 win

HAMPTON, Va. — The Lady Pirates complete the sweep against UNC Asheville winning 61-52 Saturday in a rematch from Thursday evening.



Nylah Young and Victoria Mason power the Lady Pirate offense leading to the win Saturday afternoon. Young notched a double-double, her third of the season, finishing with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Mason scored 14 points (2-3 3PT) and dished out five assists.



While both teams struggled to find offense early on in a defensive struggle. Hampton would end the first quarter on an 8-0 scoring run giving them a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Asheville would storm back, eventually erasing the deficit with 4:42 remaining in the first half. The Lady Pirates would maintain their edge over the Bulldogs, leading 28-22 heading into halftime.



The Lady Pirates started the second half strong, posting the highest scoring quarter of the game en route to building a 14-point lead, 48-34, to close out the third quarter. The Lady Pirate lead would dwindle as the game moved towards the middle of the fourth quarter, but they would close out the Bulldogs with an 11-3 run over the final 4:19, sealing the win.



The Lady Pirates carry a three-game win streak into their next matchup, a home game against Campbell on Tuesday, February 15 at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.