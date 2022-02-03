Lady Techsters cool off ODU with late game winner

Louisiana Tech got the edge with 10 seconds to go for a 65-62 win.

NORFOLK, Va. — In a game that saw the lead changes hands time and again in the second half, Louisiana Tech got their last shots to go in to beat ODU 65-62 Wednesday night at Chartway Arena.

Fresh off three lopsided wins, ODU came out flat against the Lady Techsters who led by 11 after one quarter. The Monarchs dominated the next stanza and when Aziah Hudson hit a layup at the buzzer, ODU had a 32-28 halftime lead.

Iggy Allen paced ODU with 20 points. The Monarchs had no answer for Ann Larr Roberson who tallied 31 for LA Tech.

The lead changed hand several times in the third and fourth quarters. Louisiana Tech had a three point lead with just over a minute to go but Brianna Jackson hit two free throws and then a layup with 23 seconds remaining to give the Monarchs a 62-61 lead. Jackson had 15 points on the night.