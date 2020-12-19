Rutgers run sinks Lady Pirates

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Homestanding Rutgers used a 21-2 run to close the first quarter and went on to defeat Hampton 94-45 on Friday afternoon at the Rutgers Athletic Center.



The teams traded leads for the first 2:30 as a Nylah Young jumper at the 7:30 mark put Hampton up 7-5. Rutgers (3-1) used five straight points from Arella Guirantes to take a 10-7 lead with 5:44 left. That jumpstarted the 21-2 run with a bucket by Shawn Mills stopping the drought for Hampton with 1:52 remaining as her layup put Hampton down 22-9.



Young, who scored Hampton's first seven points, was the leading scorer for the Lady Pirates with 17 points, while Jermany Mapp added seven points off the bench and Mills had seven and two steals.



Hampton now heads into conference action hosting Charleston Southern on Monday, Dec. 21 at 4 pm.