It's region final weekend in high school football. The Titans won Class 4A region, Lafayette 3A and Poquoson 2A.

Lake Taylor beat Churchland 28-18 to take the Class 4A region title. Jeffrey Foster played a role in each of the Titans scores. He ran for three touchdowns, passed for one and kicked all of the extra points.

Lafayette jumped on Phoebus early and claimed the Class 3A region championship with a 29-18 win.