Lake Taylor to 4th state tournament since 2016

NORFOLK, Va. — Saturday's region semifinal between Lafayette and Lake Taylor was poised to be a extremely competitive. Talent brimming on both sides and a state tournament birth in play, how could it not?
Well, modern basketball's great weapon had something to say about that. The 3 point line is often labeled the great equalizer, allowing teams to climb back into contests from any deficit. On Saturday at the Scope, it became the Lake Taylor Titans express pass to the state tournament.
The Titans went 8/14 from 3, including a 2nd quarter barrage that opened up a cushion they would never relinquish. They supplemented those threes with a dominant performance on the glass. Forty one rebounds, including 19 on the offensive glass, also led directly to the Titan's 79-55 victory.
Lafayette finished a fantastic season one win shy of the state tournament. Jarquez Garrett scored 16 points and Asa Fehrenbach filled the stat sheet with 10 points 6 rebounds 2 steals and 2 blocks. The Rams cut into the Lake Taylor lead multiple times, but were never able to truly get within striking distance in the second half.