Lakeland, Lafayette advance in thrilling 3A semifinals

Both Hopewell and Norcom entered the 4th quarter with leads before falling in nail biters

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Each game looked like a toss up down to the very end. The only thing certain up to that point, was that no one was leaving The Scope early during either of the 3A Girl's Region Semifinal games.

Even during the regular season, these two furious 4th quarters would have taken the crowd's breath away. With a state tournament birth on the line, the tension could cut through the court and into the Admirals' home ice laying beneath the surface.

First up was Hopewell and Lakeland. Hopewell seemed in control for the first 3 quarters. They held a 7 point lead at hald, 12 at one stage of the 3rd quarter and 6 going into the 4th. Alexis Edmonds scored 15 points to go along with 6 rebounds and 2 steals. Erin Edmonds chipped in 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Lakeland found a way to turn the tide in the 4th quarter, however, playing their best basketball in the final frame. Specifically the team hit a couple 3's and turned up the pressure defensively. After pulling even at 31, Lakeland didn't look back. Kianna Gray had 14 points, Jaelyn Brown scored 8 of her 10 in the 4th, and the Cavs prevailed 43-38.

The next semifinal proved no less dramatic. A single point seperated Norcom and Lafayette at the end of the first quarter and again at the half. The final margin would also end up being a single point.

First it was Norcom's turn. The Greyhounds created 5 turnovers in the 3rd quarter, riding their defense to a 5 point lead. Tia Johnson bouyed the offense, notably creating for others as Norcom surged.

The fourth would see Lafayette match that defensive intensity, holding Norcom without a field goal in the 4th quarter. With 3:54 to play, Norcom led 30-29. Both teams put on a defensive master class from there, the buzzer sounding with Lafayette ahead for good, 31-30.

Alexis Blake finished with 18 points and 7 rebounds, while Tia Johnson had 9 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals for Norcom.