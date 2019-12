LYNCHBURG, Va. — Norfolk is now "Titletown Virginia" after Lake Taylor won the Class 4 state championship in football. Maury won the Class 5 title earlier in the day.

The Titans dusted off Tuscarora out of Leesburg 34-14 for their third state championship. The other two titles came in 2012 and 2014.

Jeff Foster led the way for the Titans by throwing 4 touchdown passes. Three of those TD's went to Darious Speight.