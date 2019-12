NORFOLK, Va. — Four times in the last seven years, Lake Taylor has made it to a state football championship game. They are one win away from getting back there again this year.

The Titans host Patrick Henry-Ashland Saturday in a Class 4 state semifinal game. Lake Taylor romped past Churchland, 41-13 in the region final last Friday night. Their record stands at (11-2). Patrick Henry is (10-3).

Lake Taylor won state championships in 2012 and 2014.