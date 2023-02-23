x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Landstown, Heritage boys head to region finals while Norcom girls head to semis

The Eagles will face off against Oscar Smith in the Class 6 Region final on Monday night from Scope.

More Videos

Several area high schools are now in the region finals and in process qualify for the state playoffs on Wednesday night. Among them, Landstown (19-5) who defeated Manchester 66-47 in the Class 6 Region A semifinals. They'll get to face off against Oscar Smith (23-1) who won over Cosby 50-36. The two schools now take on each other Monday from Norfolk Scope at 6pm.

In Class 4 Region A, Heritage rallied to win over Hampton 62-51. It gave Hurricanes their first state tournament berth under Dimitri Batten, a former ODU great, in just his first season. They'll next face King's Fork who won big over Great Bridge 94-59.

Lake Taylor advanced in Class 3 Region A as they beat Booker T. Washington 71-50. Petersburg topped New Kent 89-70, New Kent, and Lafayette needed overtime to win over Phoebus 62-55. 

In Class 6 Girls Region A, both Western Branch and Kellam lost. The Bruins fell to Thomas Dale 75-36 while the Knights lost to Manchester 58-29.

As for Class 3 Girls Region A, Booker T. Washington, Tabb, and Lake Taylor lost, while Norcom moved on to the semifinals as they cruised past York 72-39. Alaijah Kirk Veal led the Greyhounds with 20 points. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out